Azerbaijan says Armenia seeking to strengthen ‘occupation-based status quo’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is seeking to strengthen the status quo based on occupation, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson noted that Armenia, pursuing a policy of occupation and annexation, committing military provocations, targeting civilians, violating international humanitarian law and grossly breaking the ceasefire in various directions of the front every day, is directly responsible for the escalation of tensions in the region and has no right to talk about the ceasefire observance, or the cessation of provocative actions.

She recalled that the military provocation committed on July 12 by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz along the two countries’ border was yet another pre-planned act of aggression. The spokesperson stressed that the responsibility for the military provocation entirely lies with Armenia’s military-political leadership.

“The Armenian leadership’s policy and contradictory statements aimed at deliberate disruption of the negotiation process clearly demonstrate that this country is seeking to strengthen the status quo based on occupation. But I would like to emphasize that the attempts by the aggressor country to set some conditions and change the format of negotiations are unacceptable,” Abdullayeva added.

The spokesperson once again underlined the inadmissibility of the status quo in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, calling it a serious threat to regional peace and security.

“To change the status quo, Armenian troops must be withdrawn from the occupied Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” she concluded.

News.Az