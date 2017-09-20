Azerbaijan says Armenia tries to associate other countries with illegal occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia went even further in its aggression policy now trying to associate other countries with the illegal occupation through attracting businesses, trade and investments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.



“Unfortunately, Armenia continues its occupation of 20% of the Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories thus undermining the regional security and stability as well as impedes full-fledged regional cooperation,” said Mammadyarov addressing the extraordinary session of Council of Ministers of the ECO member states which was held on the sidelines of the 72nd Regular Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told APA.



He stressed that Armenia went even further in its aggression policy now trying to associate other countries with the illegal occupation through attracting businesses, trade and investments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.



“It is very important for our cooperation, that all countries are aware of such intentions of Armenia and reject any type of social, economic and cultural involvement in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” Mammadyarov said urging all ECO member states to prevent any attempts to engage in trade, economic and investment activities in or with the regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



He added that the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and ensuring the return of the refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes will not only contribute to peace and security in the South Caucasus but also enhance full-fledged intra-regional cooperation.



According to the top Azerbaijani diplomat, maintaining security and stability is a crucial component in building successful society and regional cooperation.



“Regrettably, since our last meeting stability and security in our region became even more fragile, new conflict hotbeds emerged and prospects of the region’s development were seriously compromised. We have witnessed more human tragedies with many lives lost or maimed, and the millions forced to leave their homelands,” said Mammadyarov.

