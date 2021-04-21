Azerbaijan says Armenia trying to mislead int'l community instead of fulfilling trilateral statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is trying to mislead the world community instead of fulfilling the trilateral statement of 10 November 2021, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the latest statement of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.

“As always, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has expressed his views quite clearly and concretely. If the Armenian Foreign Ministry wants to present what it hears in the way it wants, it is already an indication of their malicious intentions,” she said.

According to the spokesperson, the President of Azerbaijan in his interview dated April 20 spoke about Armenia's revanchism towards Azerbaijan and the possible threat to its territorial integrity.

"If we identify a possible threat, we will destroy it ... because it is a matter of defense, a matter of national security," Abdullayeva cited the Azerbaijani president as saying.

“This is not a threat to Armenia's territorial integrity, as claimed by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, but an indication of our determination to respond to any possible threat from Armenia to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

“I would like to remind you that in his interview, the head of state also said Azerbaijan was ready to cooperate, emphasizing that despite the genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis at the state level and the destruction of our historical, cultural and religious monuments, we must look to the future,” she stressed.

Abdullayeva said that as stated repeatedly and at the highest level, Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law, in particular the sovereignty of states, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders.

“The implementation of the trilateral statements signed on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 also serves this purpose. Unfortunately, instead of implementing the trilateral statement, Armenia is poisoning its own population and trying to mislead the international community with its lies and slander,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az