Azerbaijan says Armenian FM tries to portray Minsk Group co-chairs as ‘tourists’ or ‘event organizers’

On the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is scheduled to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on September 22 and with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian on September 23, with the participation of the co-chairs, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told APA.

Hajiyev said that the Armenian foreign minister, as usual, stated that only issues of protocol importance like a possible meeting of the presidents and a visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region will be discussed at these meetings.

“Making such a groundless statement, Nalbandian has ridiculed himself again and is trying to portray the Minsk Group co-chairs as ‘tourists’ or ‘event organizers’ who are not skilled at negotiating,” he stressed.

According to the spokesman, the co-chairs, who will arrive in the US with a busy working schedule, is not aimed at discussing protocol and technical issues.

“The plan and principles for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have already been made public by the former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Richard Hoagland. Today, Armenia, in the person of its foreign minister, is vainly trying to evade this,” Hajiyev said, adding. “Unlike Nalbandian, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will hold serious and substantive negotiations with the co-chairs on the basis of proposals that lie on the negotiating table and are already known to everyone.”

News.Az

