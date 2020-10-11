Azerbaijan says Armenian provocation is disrespect for int’l community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's shelling of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city is disrespect for the international community and the Russian Federation, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration. .

Hajiyev reviewed the site of destruction in Ganja, after which he made a statement for journalists.

The occupying Armenian armed forces, in violation of the norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire agreed after its own persistent requests in Moscow, continues to deliberately target residential settlements in Azerbaijan with heavy artillery fire.

As a result of the rocket fire of the Armenian armed forces on an apartment building in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan located outside the frontline, nine people, including four women, were killed and 34 people, including 16 women, among them six minors, were injured. Also, more than 10 apartment buildings and over 100 different facilities were damaged. Rescue operations are currently under way to rescue civilians trapped under the rubble.

