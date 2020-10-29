Azerbaijan calls Armenian reports on alleged shelling of border outpost ‘provocation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian reports on alleged mortar shelling by the Azerbaijani Army on a Russian border outpost on the Armenian territory bordering with Iran are disinformation and provocative, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

“On the contrary, the Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani territory,” the ministry said.

It once again stressed that Azerbaijan does not have any military goals on the territory of Armenia.

News.Az