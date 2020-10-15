Azerbaijan says Armenian troops forced to retreat in various directions of front

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of October from 14 to 15, the situation on the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil directions of the front remained tense as in the previous days, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

At night, the units of the armed forces of Armenia attempted to attack the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in several directions of the front. As a result of the successful actions of our troops, the enemy suffered serious losses and was forced to retreat in various directions of the front.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, a large number of forces, two T-72 tanks, one Tor-M2KM Surface-to-air missile (SAM), four BM-21 Grad MLRS, one D-20, one D-30, and two D-1 gun-howitzers, as well as several UAVs and auto vehicles of the enemy were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

According to the information received, the forces and equipment of the armed forces of Armenia temporarily located in the occupied territories were seriously destroyed and damaged. The enemy is facing a shortage of forces and running out of military equipment, weapons, and fuel.

The Azerbaijan Army, observing the humanitarian ceasefire regime, retain operational advantage along the entire front.

News.Az