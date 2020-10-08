Azerbaijan says Armenia’s aggressive policy greatly hinders economic co-op in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The aggressive policy of Armenia seriously endangers economic cooperation in the region, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister, Director of Azerbaijani Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the statement at a plenary session within the framework of the 29th annual meeting of the EBRD Board of Directors, held in the format of a videoconference with the participation of representatives of the EBRD member countries and international organizations, Trend reports.

"Since September 27, Armenia has begun to carry out regular provocations against Azerbaijan. The main target of this aggressor country is the civilian population and infrastructure. To ensure the safety of its citizens, Azerbaijan is conducting a counter-offensive operation on its territory within the framework of international humanitarian law. The occupation of Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts of Azerbaijan is a real threat to peace and security in the region," he said.

The minister stressed that the international community should demonstrate a principled position based on international law and international norms, resolutely condemn the provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan, force the occupying country to comply with international law, the obligations undertaken by it within the framework of humanitarian law.

Speaking about the importance of developing Azerbaijan's ties with the EBRD, Jabbarov noted that the bank is a reliable and important partner for the country. By joining the EBRD donor community in November 2019, Azerbaijan further strengthened its partnership with the EBRD.

The minister also spoke about the large-scale measures of social and economic support carried out to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Azerbaijani economy.

He also emphasized that in the post-pandemic period the development of the digital economy, agriculture and the processing industry, construction mining, petrochemical, transport and logistics, trade, tourism, ICT, and other sectors has been identified as the main priority.

As Jabbarov pointed out, Azerbaijan has sufficient resources to adequately meet new challenges, as well as evaluates the support measures offered by international financial institutions, including EBRD, and in this context, the EBRD Solidarity Package should be specially noted.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the strategic directions of the EBRD, the framework for strategy and capital for 2021-2025 was approved, and the institutional composition of the EBRD Board of Directors for the next year was determined.

Representatives of Azerbaijan also took part in other events within the framework of the 29th annual meeting of the EBRD Board of Directors.

News.Az