Azerbaijan says Armenia’s Defense Ministry continues spreading disinformation

The information disseminated by officials of the Armenian Defense Ministry that allegedly during fierce battles on different directions of the front, the Armenian armed forces improved their positions in some areas and even a group of Azerbaijani servicemen was allegedly "destroyed", is an absolute lie, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported.

Such information is aimed at partial elimination of fear, panic, and chaos that reigns in the Armenian armed forces, the ministry noted.

