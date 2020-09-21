Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia’s irresponsible, provocative actions fuel tensions in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The irresponsible and provocative actions by the Armenian leadership are fueling the tensions in the region, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the interview of the Azerbaijani President to local media during the ceremony of laying the foundation for offshore operations at the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant.

In the interview of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held on September 19 this year, strong arguments based on historical truth and real facts, the aggressive policy of Armenia, and the true essence of its leadership were exposed.

“The traditionally false and two-faced statement spread by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in this context demonstrates that this country is still unable to recognize the bitter truth. The aggressive Armenia, which doesn’t recognize the norms and principles of international law, which keeps the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan under military occupation and carried out ethnic cleansing there, created hotspots of the conflict in the region, which poses a serious threat to sustainable peace and security,” the spokesperson said.

Abdullayeva noted that like the previous criminal regime of the junta Armenia, the current leadership of this country is very far from a correct assessment of the situation in the region and the events taking place around it, from ensuring the interests of its own people.

“Unfortunately, Armenia still has not had a chance to pursue an independent policy based on national interests, to understand the benefits of peace, security, and prosperity in the region. The irresponsible and provocative actions of the Armenian leadership are fueling the tensions in the region, minimizing the possibility of a peaceful solution to the conflict of which it is the culprit,” she said.

“Attempts by the Armenian prime minister to change the format of the negotiation process, who have no grounds to put forward conditions for the negotiations, the delusional statement he voiced in August 2019, the attack of the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani positions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 12-16, 2020, the attempt of provocation undertaken by the sabotage and reconnaissance group of Armenia on August 23, Armenia's demonstrative policy of illegal settlement in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and other similar provocations are a blow to efforts to resolve the conflict politically, and all responsibility for this lies directly with the leadership of Armenia,” Abdullayeva added.

News.Az