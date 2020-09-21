Azerbaijan says Armenia’s military-political leadership responsible for bloody crime at border

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 21, 2020, the Armenian armed forces launched another provocation in the direction of the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani international border. As a result, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Elshan Mammadov was killed by the enemy shot, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

“Following the recent commentary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on peace and security in the region and the statement of the Armenian Foreign Minister calling for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, this bloody provocation is a clear demonstration of the Armenian government's real intention, which is about continuing the aggression, and not achieving a peace,” the ministry said.

It stressed that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears all the responsibility for this bloody crime committed by the enemy forces on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“May God bless the soul of our Martyr who died for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, protecting the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan,” the ministry added.

News.Az