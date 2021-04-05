Azerbaijan says Armenia’s refusal to share minefield maps hampers peace, trust in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mines planted by Armenia in Karabakh pose a threat to civilians in the post-war period and impede development, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks at an event dedicated to April 4 – the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

The presidential aide noted that Armenia has planted a large number of mines in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“Civilians should not be the target of mines,” said the top official, emphasizing that Armenia continues to grossly violate the rights of Azerbaijani civilians under international humanitarian law.

Hajiyev said Armenia, in contravention of international law, still refuses to provide the maps of mined territories to Azerbaijan.

“Mines are a massacre against the civilian population of Azerbaijan and impede the restoration of the liberated lands. Armenia’s refusal to share these maps also hampers peace and trust in the region,” he added.

News.Az