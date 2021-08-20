Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says COVID-19 vaccination of citizens under 18 not yet recommended

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan says COVID-19 vaccination of citizens under 18 not yet recommended

COVID-19 vaccination of persons under the age of 18 in Azerbaijan isn’t yet recommended, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday. 

According to Movsumov, nevertheless, persons under the age of 18 who have a serious illness and are at risk may be vaccinated.

"They should apply to polyclinics and can receive a vaccine against coronavirus as prescribed by a doctor. However, in general, it’s not yet recommended to vaccinate persons under the age of 18 in Azerbaijan," he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      