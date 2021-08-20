Azerbaijan says COVID-19 vaccination of citizens under 18 not yet recommended

+ ↺ − 16 px

COVID-19 vaccination of persons under the age of 18 in Azerbaijan isn’t yet recommended, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday.

According to Movsumov, nevertheless, persons under the age of 18 who have a serious illness and are at risk may be vaccinated.

"They should apply to polyclinics and can receive a vaccine against coronavirus as prescribed by a doctor. However, in general, it’s not yet recommended to vaccinate persons under the age of 18 in Azerbaijan," he added.

