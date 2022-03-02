Azerbaijan says deeply concerned over humanitarian situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Ukraine as the Moscow-Kyiv conflict went into its seventh day.

“Baku is deeply concerned over the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said Wednesday at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and the UN, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan sent 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine a few days ago.

The UN estimates suggest that over the last several days, as many as 520,000 people have fled Ukraine, with the majority crossing to Poland and Moldova.

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic earlier warned that the number of displaced Ukrainians may exceed seven million.

