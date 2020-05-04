Azerbaijan says determined to continue working with NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is determined to continue working with NATO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.

Today, May 4th, marks the 26th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s accession to the NATO’s Partnership for Peace program.

“On this day in 1994, Azerbaijan joined NATO’s Partnership for Peace program and has established a solid and mutually beneficial partnership with the Alliance. Azerbaijan is determined to continue working with NATO with the aim of maintaining peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area and beyond,” the ministry said.

News.Az