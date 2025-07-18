Azerbaijan says establishment of peace, stability in Syria ‘essential’

Azerbaijan is closely following the processes unfolding in Syria, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement on Friday.

The spokesman expressed Azerbaijan’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, News.Az reports.

“We once again express our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty, indivisibility, and political unity of Syria,” he stated.

“The establishment of peace, security, and stability in Syria is essential,” Hajizada added.

News.Az