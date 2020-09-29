Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says helicopters not used in today’s military operations

The information disseminated by the Armenian side that an Azerbaijani helicopter was allegedly shot down is false, said Colonel Vagif Dargahli, Chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service.

"The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense states that helicopters have not been used in today's operations," Dargahli added.


