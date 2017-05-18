Azerbaijan says hopes for proper consideration of VAK appeal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan hopes the appeal filed by the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (VAK) will be considered properly and the issue will be resolved positively, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev said on Thursday.

Hajiyev was commenting on his Russia colleague’s remarks on the VAK liquidation, APA reported.

He noted that Azerbaijan is in touch with VAK members who are Russian citizens, just as the Armenian government is in touch with members of the Union of Armenians of Russia.

“I’ve learned that proposals and remarks pertaining to the VAK Charter have been taken into consideration by the Justice Ministry of the Russian Federation. We hope that the appeal will be considered properly and the issue will be resolved positively,” added Hajiyev.

