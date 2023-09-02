Azerbaijan says illegal Armenian armed groups again use radio interference against civil aviation
Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, once again used radio-frequency interference to GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of foreign airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.
As a result of the use of radio-frequency interference on September 1, from 11:15 to 11:36, there were degrades in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the B-77L passenger aircraft of American Airlines, which was flying on the Paris-Beijing route, and from 13:30 to 13:58 in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the C-650 passenger aircraft of the Israel Airlines, which was flying on Tel Aviv-Baku route.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been informed about the facts.