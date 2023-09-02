Azerbaijan says illegal Armenian armed groups again use radio interference against civil aviation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, once again used radio-frequency interference to GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of foreign airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

As a result of the use of radio-frequency interference on September 1, from 11:15 to 11:36, there were degrades in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the B-77L passenger aircraft of American Airlines, which was flying on the Paris-Beijing route, and from 13:30 to 13:58 in the operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the C-650 passenger aircraft of the Israel Airlines, which was flying on Tel Aviv-Baku route.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been informed about the facts.

News.Az