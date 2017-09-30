Azerbaijan says investigation into criminal case against spy network will be completed by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The investigation will be completed by the end of the year.

The investigation into the criminal case filed against members of the spy network uncovered by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense will be completed by the end of the year, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov told reporters on Saturday, APA reported.



“The Military Prosecutor’s Office is continuing the investigation. We believe that the investigation will be completed by the end of the year,” prosecutor general said stressing that the spy network was uncovered by the Defense Ministry.



In a joint statement dated May 7, 2017, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Security Service said they arrested a group of servicemen and civilians, who were engaged in conspiracy with the Armenian intelligence services and passed along secret military information to them for a financial reward, putting sovereignty, territorial integrity, state security and military capability of the Republic of Azerbaijan at risk.



“Based on the collected material, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan launched a criminal case on treason and other facts under Article 274 of the Criminal Code. An investigative-operative group consisting of employees of the Prosecutor Office, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Security Service has been set up, and an initial investigation is underway,” said a joint statement by the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Security Service.



The statement said that immediate investigative measures allowed to prevent provocative and terrorist acts that the Armenian intelligence and special services were planning to commit in public places in Baku. “A group of servicemen and civilians, who were engaged in conspiracy with the enemy’s intelligence services, were arrested,” the statement said.

News.Az

