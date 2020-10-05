Azerbaijan says it has solid facts on Armenian shelling of civilians

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday issued a statement on Armenia’s ongoing aggression against the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

The ministry said the Armenian armed forces continue deliberately targeting the civilian population and infrastructure of Azerbaijan in violation of fundamental norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as Armenia’s relevant international obligations.

It reminded that Armenia’s recent artillery and missile attacks have claimed the lives 24 Azerbaijani civilians, leaving 121 others injured and causing damage to 300 residential buildings and civilian objects.

The ministry regarded missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s second biggest city Ganja, industrial city of Mingachevir, as well as the Khizi and Absheron regions of Azerbaijan, targeting densely populated areas and critical infrastructure from the territory of Armenia as an intentional provocation designed to enlarge the zone of hostilities and bring the third countries into the conflict.

“Azerbaijan disposes of solid facts on Armenia’s shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and infrastructure from Armenia’s own territory, namely from Gorus, Sisian, Vardenis, Jermuk, and Berd towns of Armenia,” read the statement. “This evidence collected with the participation of local and international experts, including the foreign journalists on the ground, will be presented to the relevant international organizations.”

Baku also urged Yerevan to obey norms and principles of international law, including its obligations under the international humanitarian law, and implement the demands of the UN Security Council resolutions for immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

It also reiterated that Armenia’s leadership bears full responsibility for the results of the counter-offensive measures to be taken by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in order to ensure the security of its civilians and residential areas deep inside the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan.

