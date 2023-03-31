Azerbaijan says it never allowed use of its territory against third countries

Azerbaijan says it never allowed use of its territory against third countries

Azerbaijan has never allowed the use of its territory against third countries, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.

He was responding to the groundless allegations voiced by his Iranian colleague Nasser Kanaani, News.Az reports.

“We recommend Nasser Kanaani, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, who referred in his allegations dated March 31 to the press briefing of Jeyhun Bayramov in the margins of his visit to the State of Israel, to listen carefully to the statements made by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov,” Hajizada said.

He noted that during the press briefing with the Foreign Minister of Israel, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has not displayed any standpoint against Iran. “In this regard, we consider this statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran as another anti-Azerbaijani step,” the spokesperson said.

Hajizada stated that Azerbaijan has never allowed the use of its territory against third countries.

“On the contrary, recently, threats have been voiced and provocations were conducted against Azerbaijan from the territory of Iran. Examples include holding of military exercises by Iran along the borders of Azerbaijan, conducting of military flights over the border, issuing of anti-Azerbaijani statements by Iranian officials, filming, which involve even children and are conducted near the Khudafarin Bridge, and subsequent demonstration of threatening videos against Azerbaijan by Iranian security services such as IRGC, the terrorist attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Iran, and the initial investigation of the terrorist attack against the member of the Milli Majlis Fazil Mustafa leading to Iran,” he added.

