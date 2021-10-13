Azerbaijani leader says Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated Karabakh

Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in the reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani lands, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, News.Az reports.

“Actually, first country was Turkey and second Italy. This is not by chance, by coincidence. This is a deliberate choice. I said that we will invite only companies from friendly countries to be part of the great reconstruction works. Several Italian companies already are involved in different projects, including in the creation of the memorial museums, museums of occupation, victory museums,” President Aliyev said.

He emphasized that one Italian company has already signed a contract with us on the issues related to energy supply to the whole region.

“Also, one Italian company has already started investing in the manufacturing of agriculture products. So, Italian companies are highly welcomed in Azerbaijan and in this reconstruction work there will be a lot more Italian companies to come,” the head of state added.

News.Az