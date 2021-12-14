Azerbaijan says liberation of Karabakh created new opportunities for economic co-op with Turkey, Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation opened up new opportunities for economic cooperation with Turkey and Georgia, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said.

He was speaking at the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, today we see at the forum not only the heads of the ministries of economy and trade of Georgia and Turkey, but also businessmen from these countries. In 2020, as you know, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation. This created new opportunities for economic cooperation between our countries. This format will contribute to the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation," Jabbarov added.

