Azerbaijan says military tribunal must be organized to assess Armenian crimes

Azerbaijan will continue to take legal steps to prosecute for the war crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks at a briefing at the General Prosecutor's Office.

“These crimes must be assessed on the international platforms,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. “A military tribunal must be organized to assess Armenia’s crimes.”

News.Az