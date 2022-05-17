Azerbaijan says oil and gas sector is priority in cooperation with EU

The oil and gas industry, as well as the transport sector, is a priority in cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Tuesday.

The minister made the comments at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s energy supplies to Europe are expected to grow.

“Azerbaijan is a hub for transporting goods to the EU countries and other markets. Our port and economic zones allow expanding current cooperation and increasing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU,” Jabbarov added.

News.Az