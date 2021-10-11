Azerbaijan dismisses Iran’s border allegations as ‘false’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Allegations that the territory of Azerbaijan is being used for intelligence purposes against Iran are false, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

“The Iranian media had recently published an interview with the commander of the Iranian Border Guard Commander Brigadier-General Ahmed Ali Goudarzi, who made false statements,” said the statement.

The State Border Service stressed that there have never been, and never will be, third forces on the state border of Azerbaijan.

“Rumors that Azerbaijan is using its territory for intelligence purposes against Iran and that representatives of a religious extremist movement are acting on it is false. There are no forces and specialists of any foreign state on the state border of Azerbaijan. The State Border Service, which has the most modern capabilities, does not need the support of foreign forces for reliable guarding and protection of the state border of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

The State Border Service emphasized that border and customs control on the section of the Gorus-Gafan road passing through the Azerbaijani territory on the state border with Armenia is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan.

“Despite the fact that working meetings at different levels and exchange of information are periodically held between the Azerbaijani and Iranian border guards, until today the Azerbaijani side has not been provided with any information contained in Goudarzi's interview.”

“At present, the operational situation on the state border with Iran is stable and is fully controlled by the border guards of Azerbaijan. Any provocations on the state border directed against the state interests of Azerbaijan will be suppressed,” the statement added.

News.Az