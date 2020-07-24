Azerbaijan says Pashinyan personally responsible for tension in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is personally responsible for the tension in the region, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The spokesperson made the remarks commenting on Pashinyan’s speech at a government meeting held on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Abdullayeva stressed that the opinions voiced by Pashinyan at the government meeting are another blow to the negotiation process, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group.

She said that Pashinyan is again trying to violate and distort the format of the negotiations.

“This position of Armenia should be considered as a breakdown of the negotiations and the co-chairs of the Minsk Group should give this an appropriate assessment,” Abdullayeva said, urging the co-chairs to express their clear position on Pashinyan’s speech that disrupts the negotiation process.

“As for the accusations from the leadership Armenia in the fact that Azerbaijan allegedly inflicted damage on the civilian population, then we should remind that Armenia committed bloody ethnic cleansing in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and known to the whole world the 1992 Khojaly genocide is a clear confirmation of this,” she said.

“The targeted shelling of civilians and their properties in the villages of Tovuz district by the Armenian armed forces during the last military provocation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12, the murder of a 76-year-old resident of Aghdam village Aziz Azizov, once again proved the terrorist essence of the aggressor country. Not a single civilian was killed or wounded on the Armenian side,” the spokesperson added.

She said that the tension in the Tovuz direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was a pre-planned provocation of Armenia. "And Pashinyan's words that Armenia will continue to work with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on a peaceful settlement, after his statements that jeopardized the negotiation process to resolve the conflict, is just a two-faced approach."

“In his speech, the Armenian PM puts forward unfounded claims against Turkey as well. Turkey is a state that contributes to stability and security in the region. Turkey is one of the member states of the OSCE Minsk Group. Turkey supports an equitable settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict within the framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and well-known United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” said Abdullayeva.

“The partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey and jointly implemented projects serve the development, stability and prosperity of the region. And Pashinyan and his policy are a threat to peace, stability and security in the region. All responsibility for the tension in the region lies with Pashinyan personally,” the spokesperson concluded.

News.Az