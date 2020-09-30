Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says personnel of Armenian battalion flees, leaving defensive positions

The personnel of the 2nd Battalion of the 7th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the 10th Mountain Rifle Division of the 1st Combined Arms Army of Armenia, stationed in Tonashen, suffered big losses, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The personnel is fleeing leaving the defensive positions without permission,” the ministry added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

