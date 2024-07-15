Azerbaijan says preparations ‘in full swing’ for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations for COP29, which is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this November, continue in full swing, the country’s deputy minister of ecology and natural resources said on Monday.

Speaking at a briefing, Deputy Minister Umayra Taghiyeva noted that climate change is a very complex process. “Unfortunately, this issue has become a big problem in recent years. Currently, preparations for COP29 are in full swing,” she stated.She added that a grant competition has now been announced to take into account the voices of NGOs, their ideas, as well as their contributions to COP29.

