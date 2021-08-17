Azerbaijan says ready to help Israel fight wildfires

Azerbaijan says ready to help Israel fight wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready to assist Israel in fighting forest fires, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

"We’re following closely and with concern the devastating wildfires in Israel. Azerbaijan stands prepared to offer emergency aid and assist the country in its firefighting efforts, if required," the ministry stated.

News.Az