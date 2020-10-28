Azerbaijan says remaining silent to war crimes equals to incitement

Azerbaijan says remaining silent to war crimes equals to incitement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Barda city was hit by Smerch missile by aggressor Armenia, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, tweeted Wednesday.

“Yet another treacherous attack on peaceful population far from the conflict zone! Remaining silent to these war crimes equals to incitement! Perpetrators will not escape justice and will be held liable,” the spokesperson noted.

News.Az