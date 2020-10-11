Azerbaijan says reports on Armenian shelling of Baku ‘false’
Armenia continues to resort to provocations and disseminate disinformation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
The information disseminated in social networks about the alleged shelling of Baku by the Armenian armed forces is false and yet another manifestation of the enemy’s disinformation.