Azerbaijan says situation on border with Armenia stabilized

The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border has stabilized since the evening of Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The ministry noted that the provocation and military adventurism committed by Armenia on the state border completely failed.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan continue to serve in the sovereign territories of our country.

Baku reiterated that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears the entire responsibility for the tension and confrontation that arose as a result of Armenia's provocation.

News.Az