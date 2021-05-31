Azerbaijan says situation on border with Armenia ‘under control’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The units of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service are fully controlling the situation on the state border with Armenia, the Service said in a statement on Monday.

In some social networks, allegations are spread about the alleged neutralization of a sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces, which tried to penetrate into the territory of Azerbaijan, on the territory of the Zangilan district, as well as about the detention of two members of this group.

“This information is false. The situation on the state border with Armenia is stable and under the full control of the units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

