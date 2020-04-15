Azerbaijan says so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh is a ‘deliberate game’ by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The so-called “elections” organized by Armenia in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region is nothing but a deliberate game, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperso



She recalled that on March 31, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry voiced its position on the so-called “elections” held in the Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

“Addressing a meeting on the socio-economic results of the first quarter of 2020, which was held April 14through videoconferencing, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “these “elections” once again showed that no one recognizes this junta regime.” We emphasize once again that the “elections” organized by the occupying country have no legal force and are nothing but a deliberate game.

Abdullayeva stressed that the “elections” held in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were rejected by many international organizations and states.

“Members of the international community keep making statements regarding the “elections” and express support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders,” she said.

“Elections in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan may be held only within the Constitutional framework of Azerbaijan and full participation of the entire population of the region. Any election will be possible only after the withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az

News.Az