Azerbaijan says tension in region yet another military-political provocation of Armenia

The tension in the region is yet another military-political provocation of Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The statement came after Armenia’s recent large-scale military provocations on the border with Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani ministry said that in recent days, purposeful provocations have been committed by Armenia, and this is another military adventure of the Armenian leadership.

“Thus, illegal visit of the former Armenian Defense Minister to the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed and holding military meetings there, the concentration of about 60 personnel of the Armenian armed forces on the road leading to the Azerbaijani Army positions in Lachin, as well as intensive shelling of the Azerbaijani Army's positions in Kalbajar and Lachin by the Armenian armed forces shows that the Armenian side is purposefully aggravating the situation,” said the statement.

“All this shows that Armenia is not interested in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as in delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan,” the statement noted.

Baku stressed that the tension in the region is yet another military-political provocation of Yerevan.

“The main responsibility for the current tension lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” the Azerbaijani ministry added.

