Azerbaijan says two more tanks of Armenian army destroyed (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani army continues counter-offensive operation for the liberation of the occupied lands, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“The personnel of the Azerbaijani army have a high combat and moral-psychological spirit, and the Azerbaijani soldiers participating in the intense battles are fighting bravely”, the ministry said.

During the battles conducted on September 27-28, the Azerbaijani army destroyed a large number of manpower, military facilities, and equipment of the Armenian armed forces.

The video footage below shows the moment of destruction of the two Armenian tanks.

News.Az