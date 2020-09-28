Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says two more tanks of Armenian army destroyed (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani army continues counter-offensive operation for the liberation of the occupied lands, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday. 

“The personnel of the Azerbaijani army have a high combat and moral-psychological spirit, and the Azerbaijani soldiers participating in the intense battles are fighting bravely”, the ministry said.

During the battles conducted on September 27-28, the Azerbaijani army destroyed a large number of manpower, military facilities, and equipment of the Armenian armed forces.

The video footage below shows the moment of destruction of the two Armenian tanks.


