Azerbaijan scales up gasoline, diesel fuel production in H1 2024

In the first six months of 2024, Azerbaijan produced 715,300 tons of gasoline, valued at just under 2.456 billion manats ($1.446 billion), News.Az reports citing the country’s State Statistical Committee.

The obtained data shows that this is an increase of 2.1% in volume and 1.9% in cost whe compared to the same period of 2023.Furthermore, almost 1.158 million tons of diesel fuel were produced in the country over the course of six months, which is 0.3% more than in the same period of the previous year.In January-June 2024, Azerbaijan produced 32,800 tons of lubricants and 115,000 tons of petroleum bitumen, representing an increase of 4.8% and 3.3%, respectively, year-on-year.Moreover, 93,700 tons of various kinds of liquefied gas, 312,200 tons of kerosene, and 111,100 tons of petroleum coke were produced in the country during the specified period.Compared to the first half of 2023, Azerbaijan’s liquefied gas and petroleum coke output dropped by 23.3% and 11.5%, respectively, while kerosene output grew by 10.2%.Along with all these, 1,000 tons of fuel oil were produced in Azerbaijan in the initial six months of the current year, which is 75% less year-on-year.SOCAR's Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, as the only oil refinery in the region, provides Azerbaijan with fuel products such as RON-92, diesel, jet fuel, and raw materials.

