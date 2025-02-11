Azerbaijan scales up non-oil exports in January 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January 2025, Azerbaijan saw a 10.7% increase in the value of its non-oil-gas sector exports, reaching $245.8 million compared to the same period last year.

Food product exports surged by 19.7%, totaling $84.2 million, News.Az reports, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Agricultural exports grew by 10.4%, amounting to $64.8 million, while agro-industrial exports saw a significant rise of 44.3%, reaching $22.2 million.

The combined export value of agricultural and agro-industrial products rose by 17.5% to $87.1 million.

Key product categories also showed impressive growth: exports of ferrous metals and related products rose 2.8 times, sugar and confectionery exports increased by 34.9%, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages climbed by 39.2%, and organic chemical compound exports soared by 52.4%.

News.Az