Azerbaijan SEC announces results of first stage of master exams

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Examination Center (SEC) of Azerbaijan has announced the results of the first stage of entrance exams held on April 9 for master’s degree of Azerbaija

The Center told APA that the results and graphical description of answer sheet are available on its website.

Some 109 bachelors out of 13,081 missed the exam. The best result was 99 points out of the possible 100 points.

The second stage of the exams will be held on June 4. Applicants will be tested on the specialty.

News.Az

News.Az