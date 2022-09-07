Azerbaijan: Second phase of population resettlement in Aghali village starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second phase of the resettlement of former IDPs in Aghali village, Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district has started, News.Az reports.

The village of Aghali was rebuilt on the “smart village” concept.

Another group of residents was resettled from the Zangilan Refugee settlement, located in Masazir settlement of Absheron district, on September 7.

Another 12 families (63 people) will permanently live in the houses provided to them in the new village with modern infrastructure. Families for resettlement were selected mainly from among those who lived in the most difficult conditions in temporary settlements, at the same time the size of the residential areas provided for resettlement was taken into account. Among the resettled persons there are natives of Aghali-1, Aghali-2 and Aghali-3 villages.

