Azerbaijan secures first license for 2024 Paris Paralympics

Olokhan Musayeva, Paralympian of the Azerbaijani national athletics team, successfully performed at the World Championships in Paris (France).

He came in at number four in shot put competitions after securing an 11.74-meter distance, News.Az reports.

According to the tournament's regulations, the athletes in the top 4 at the World Championships book a license to participate in the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics.

After a fruitful performance in France, Musayev became the first representative of the Azerbaijan national team to win a license to participate in the upcoming Paralympics.

