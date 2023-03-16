Azerbaijan sees 13% growth in gas export

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-February, 2023, Azerbaijan’s gas export increased by 13% compared to the same period last year, the country’s energy minister said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan exported 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, 1.7 billion cubic meters to Turkiye, and 0.7 billion cubic meters to Georgia,” Minister Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

He also noted that Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) had supplied Turkey with 0.9 billion cubic meters of gas in January-February.

