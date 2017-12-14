Azerbaijan sees 16% growth in economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-November 2017, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) made up AZN 63,071,300,000, up 15.87% from previous year, said a statement from the State Statistical Committee.

The value added increased 2.4% in the non-oil sector, decreased 5.1% in oil and gas sector.

At the same time, 40.1% of the value added was formed in industry, 10.1% in trade and repair of transport facilities, 8.8% in transport and storehouse, 6.8% in construction, 5.5% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2.4% in tourist accommodation and catering, 1.6% in information and communication and 17% in other spheres.

Net taxes to product and import made up 7.7% of GDP. The per head GDP amounted to AZN 6,481.8.

News.Az

