Azerbaijan sees 3.4 times decline in USD transactions

The volume of the foreign currency operations declined 3.27 times in January 2017.

APA reports according to the statistics of the Central Bank, the volume of currency transactions in USD decreased by 3.41 times to $179,751,900 from $612,494,700 in January 2016.

During the foreign currency transactions, $121,516,300 were sold in January, down 3.23 times compared to the same period of last year. At the same time, $58,235,600 was bought. This figure is 3.77 times less than to the same period of last year.

In the reporting period, the currency transactions in Euro declined 1.95 times to € 18,134,200 from €35,298,900 in the reporting period of 2016.

Foreign exchange cash in the amount of €12,555,800 were sold last month, down 2.22 times compared to the same period of last year. At the same time, €5,578,400 was bought. This figure is 25.33% less than the same period of last year.

