Azerbaijan sees co-op with EU as one of its foreign policy priorities

Cooperation with the European Union is one of Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Wednesday.

“Cooperation with the EU arouses great interest in Azerbaijan. Currently, we’re closely cooperating with the European Commission. Work on the partnership agreement is ongoing,” Mammadyarov told a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski in Baku.

The minister pointed out that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner with 10 EU countries.

"We expect to sign strategic partnership agreements with two more countries and we think the agreement with the EU should be strategically important,” he said.

European Commission members will come to Azerbaijan at the end of this month, informed Mammadyarov.

“Other government agencies are also actively involved in the discussions. Cooperation with the EU is one of Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities. At present, there is cooperation in the energy sphere with strategic importance. Nevertheless, we are ready for discussions covering all spheres,” he added.

News.Az