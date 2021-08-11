Azerbaijan sees daily surge in COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 2,396 new COVID-19 cases, 674 patients have recovered, and eleven patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Up until now, 357,058 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 336,445 of them have recovered, and 5,095 people have died. Currently, 15,518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,792 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,147,588 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

News.Az