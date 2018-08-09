Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees decrease in annual inflation

In January-July, 2018 prices for consumer goods and services increased by 2,8% compared with the corresponding period of 2017.

"Report" informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, prices for food products increased by 2,8%, non-food products - 3,4%, the prices for paid services increased by 2,3%.

Prices for consumer goods and services decreased by 0.6% in July compared to June of this year, including food products by 1.5%, non-food products and paid services increased by 0,1%.

Notably, consumer products and services increased by 3% in January-June 2018 compared to the corresponding period of 2017. Prices for food products rose by 3%, non-food prices by 3.8%, paid services to population increased by 2.4%.

