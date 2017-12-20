Azerbaijan sees decrease in the need for employees with secondary education

Azerbaijan sees decrease in the need for employees with secondary education

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The need for employees with secondary vocational education has decreased in Azerbaijan."

Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslimov said at the conference on 'Labor market: Reforms and perspectives' that there is currently the need for qualified staff with a higher level of education.

"One of the main issues defining the quality of labor resources in the country is the characteristics of education and qualification. The application of quota system for labor migration started from 2010.

The application of quotas is mainly aimed at attracting qualified staff to Azerbaijan and drawing attention to the maximal and wider use of labor resources in the country and raising their qualification."

Muslimov noted that 37.5% of hired employees registered in the Electronic information system of notifications on labor contract of the Ministry have a higher education, 37.5% have secondary education and 22.3% are people with secondary vocational education.

News.Az

News.Az